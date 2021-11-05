Letter: What.s Wrong with Map 9.0?

The Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) has been proposing maps that show the distribution of legislative districts across the State of Arizona. We may expect that each map is better, in some way, better than the last.
Map 9.0 showed a proposed map that contained 12 safe Democrat districts, 12 safe Republican districts, and six districts that were competitive (not favoring either party, according to voter registration data). This would appear to be the best possible map for a fair election.
For some, as yet unexplained reason, this map has been rejected in favor of one that reshapes one competitive district into safe Republican. This simple change would allow the Republicans to continue control of the Arizona legislature far into the future.
Is this what the IRC is supposed to do? Who is responsible for this change? And what can we do about it?
Tony Maitland
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.