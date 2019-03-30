RE: the March 24 article " What Sanctuary is - and is not."
The article suggests Tucson should become a Sanctuary City like many unfortunate cities in California. I have spent about one third of my life each year in Tucson for over 20 years and I love the city.
I will be very concerned about my residence if people succeed in this unlawful effort. Illegal immigrants are illegal for a reason! People in Tucson will become less safe if Tucson Police become more concerned about protecting illegal immigrants over American Citizens. Most illegals are decent but some are not. Some stir compassion. But it only takes one out of many to do or sell drugs, steal, or worse, and regardless, they are illegal unless processed by authorities. America cannot afford the legal, health, and welfare costs illegals generate. Let's look toward a bright and lawful future for Tucson and and for America.
Bob Owen
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.