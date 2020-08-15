Letter: What side of history will the #RED for Ed Movement be on?

My Father was proud of his Union roots and activities. During tough times for labor, my Father would exclaim, "Viva La Huelga!" (Long live the strike!) I was warned that one day we would all face a major historical event and that we would need to determine what side of history we would be on.
The #RED for ED Movement is facing it's moment in history! Today, Arizona leads the nation for kids with virus. Science, logic and COVID-19 metrics all indicate that schools should remain closed.
For educators, this is a life or death moment. The powers in Washington D.C. (Trump) and Phoenix (Ducey) could give a damn about your well-being.
Recently, Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury, knocked the #INVEST in ED funding measure off the 2020 Ballot. How will the #RED for ED Movement react? This is their time to seize the moment! What side of history will the #RED for ED Movement be on?
Robert Miranda
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
