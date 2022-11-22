 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What the 2022 General Election Might Have Looked Liked For Arizona Republicans If Only....

Now that the 2022 general election has ended in disaster for Arizona Republicans in most high-profile races, a period of reckoning and finger-pointing will almost surely ensue. A good analytical starting starting point for what went wrong is a piece dated April 2, 2021, that appeared in the Star (and is available in its archives) entitled "Political Notebook: Pima County Republican leads rebellion against state chair Kelli Ward". In it, the author profiled a struggle that Arizona Republicans were then engaged in for the heart, soul, leadership, and future direction of their party. In the coming months it will be interesting to learn if Republicans take stock of (or double down on) the strategies they employed in this year's election and last year's leadership decisions.

Bruce Skolnik

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

