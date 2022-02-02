 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What the? Karen Fann, the water expert?
Desalination, Toilet to Tap? Am I going crazy or is this the same Karen Fann who hired the Cyber Ninja vote counters who tried to throw the election towards Trump's way, wasting my, and other tax payer's money. So now she is the purported "water expert" that the AZ Star feels necessary to interview and give her more credence? What is wrong with this God-forsaken state that "Karen" and other elected idiots including Ducey, Brnovich, Finchem, Sinema, et al. are running the show. I need to repeat 100 times, "weather-scenery, weather-scenery, weather scenery, to somehow justify why I am still living here.

Zachary Shnek

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

