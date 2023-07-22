On July 19 the Daily Star published a campaign speech and self-congratulatory missive from Justine Wadsack, State Senator from LD17. This extreme right-wing legislator promotes everything from banning books to shutting down the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind.

In her world of made up facts she ignores that the US and Arizona economies are growing at an amazing rate under President Biden. Inflation is trending down, wages are up and joblessness is at an all time low.

The tax rebate she takes credit for was originally proposed by Democrats to provide relief for those who were most in need. Senator Wadsack and her caucus of shame made it a non-refundable credit to ensure that it doesn’t reach the most needy in Arizona.

Senator Wadsack finished the session as the most divisive and unproductive legislator in Phoenix. I encourage the voters of LD17 to vote her out at the earliest opportunity.

Ricky Sage

Northeast side