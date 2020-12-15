 Skip to main content
Letter: What Water Shortage?
Letter: What Water Shortage?

Instead of all the talk about a current and future water shortage, how about talking about what we can do about it. First build a large desalinization plant off the coast of California. Then build a pipeline to the Southwest where the need is greatest. This is not rocket science. We know how to desalinate....we know how to build pipelines. Yes, it will cost money, and the price of water will increase, but we will have water. Why not take action now to avoid a crisis?

Marshal Lederer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

