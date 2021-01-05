 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What Will We Know And When Will We Know It?
View Comments

Letter: What Will We Know And When Will We Know It?

Governor Ducey has moved those of us in the 75 years old and up category to get the Covid vaccine after First Responders and Health Care Workers, but when will the vaccine be available and how will it be administered? I have spoken to 3 different pharmacists at my CVS; each one gave a different answer, all concluding with "we really have no idea how or when the vaccine will come to us." They don't know which vaccine they will get. Yesterday I was told it will be 12 more weeks until those in our age group will start to be vaccinated and she has no idea what the distribution protocol will be. She told me that each person will need a 45 minute appointment (imagine how that will slow down the process) and she has no idea how we will be notified. The lack of reliable information does not inspire confidence in the roll-out of this life-saving vaccine. So, now we wait and wonder.

Rita Pollak

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bill Walton

I just KNOW that 2021 is going to be a better year....the first POSITIVE thing will be the LACK of Bill Walton! I don't see him scheduled to '…

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Local-issues

Letter: We really won

Every "real and courageous" Wildcat football fan will join me in overturning the recent ASU win over the Arizona football team. A review will …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News