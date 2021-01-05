Letter: What Will We Know And When Will We Know It?

Governor Ducey has moved those of us in the 75 years old and up category to get the Covid vaccine after First Responders and Health Care Workers, but when will the vaccine be available and how will it be administered? I have spoken to 3 different pharmacists at my CVS; each one gave a different answer, all concluding with "we really have no idea how or when the vaccine will come to us." They don't know which vaccine they will get. Yesterday I was told it will be 12 more weeks until those in our age group will start to be vaccinated and she has no idea what the distribution protocol will be. She told me that each person will need a 45 minute appointment (imagine how that will slow down the process) and she has no idea how we will be notified. The lack of reliable information does not inspire confidence in the roll-out of this life-saving vaccine. So, now we wait and wonder.
Rita Pollak
Oro Valley
