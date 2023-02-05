Living in The Bronx, I had to take the subway to Manhattan. In the summer, it was sweltering but it was worse in the snowy winters. As Mary noted, there were strict, unwritten rules about what women should wear to work, preferably modest dresses,/skirts, nylons, and, of course, heels. Many a cold snow day, I would bundle up in warm pants over my dress or skirt and galoshes, carrying a bag with a change of clothes. At work I would hurry to the ladies room, peel off my trousers, shrug off my boots, and put on heels, ready to be inspected (ogled) by my supervisors to ensure I was dressed properly. A few years later, we were "allowed" to wear pant suits, providing they matched, but still were required to wear heels although we were allowed trouser socks (anyone remember those?)