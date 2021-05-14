 Skip to main content
Letter: What Would John Lewis Do?
Letter: What Would John Lewis Do?

Last Saturday, my husband and I participated in a downtown votercade of about twelve cars while a dozen or so fellow protesters held “Protect Our Vote” signs at the corner of Congress and Church. This protest should have been a well-attended non-partisan event. Tucson Democrats, Republicans, and Independents should all be invested in their votes counting. Yet, the number of people willing to let their collective voices be heard at this event was a miniscule fraction of the number of voters in our city.

We cannot sit idly by and complain about the voter suppression bills and actions coming from our state legislature. We must be willing to stand up and be counted for the integrity of our 2020 electoral process that was proclaimed safe and fair last November by Congressional leaders of both parties and the then U.S. attorney general. Write, phone, tweet, protest, and be counted for your right to vote. Our democracy depends on it.

Judi Moreillon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

