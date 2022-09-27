Letter: What's a Newspaper?

As a former print journalist, I've read with some dismay all the recent letters to the editor regiarding the loss of some readers' favorite comics and puzzles. What I think is missing in both their understanding and the Star's explanation is that "news" space is at a premium--not only in the Star but in newspapers across the country--due to the loss of classified and display advertising to the internet. That's what funds the number of editorial pages available to cover local, national and international news. That's why comics and puzzles are being eliminated or downsized.