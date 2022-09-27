Letter: What's a Newspaper?

As a former print journalist, I've read with some dismay all the recent letters to the editor regiarding the loss of some readers' favorite comics and puzzles. What I think is missing in both their understanding and the Star's explanation is that "news" space is at a premium--not only in the Star but in newspapers across the country--due to the loss of classified and display advertising to the internet. That's what funds the number of editorial pages available to cover local, national and international news. That's why comics and puzzles are being eliminated or downsized.
Subscriptions play a part in providing revenue, but it's ads that have the larger role. Subscribers who threaten to drop their subscription because of the loss of their favorite comic or puzzle only add to the problem. So please, keep on subscribing to an excellent local news source--or we may not have one in the future!
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.