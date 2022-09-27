 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What's a Newspaper?

  • Comments

As a former print journalist, I've read with some dismay all the recent letters to the editor regiarding the loss of some readers' favorite comics and puzzles. What I think is missing in both their understanding and the Star's explanation is that "news" space is at a premium--not only in the Star but in newspapers across the country--due to the loss of classified and display advertising to the internet. That's what funds the number of editorial pages available to cover local, national and international news. That's why comics and puzzles are being eliminated or downsized.

Subscriptions play a part in providing revenue, but it's ads that have the larger role. Subscribers who threaten to drop their subscription because of the loss of their favorite comic or puzzle only add to the problem. So please, keep on subscribing to an excellent local news source--or we may not have one in the future!

Karen Schickedanz

People are also reading…

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV …

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: Changes in the Star

You have published many letters from readers who are upset with recent changes to the Star. Most seem to believe the decision was made here in…

Letter: Snake in Wolf's Clothing?

US Senate candidate Brake Masters has been busy making his website less Trumpy. This despite his avowed supplication to the Trump gospel that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News