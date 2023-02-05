Related to this story

Letter: Do you hear what I hear?

Despite her courtroom losses, Kari Lake continues to maintain that the only way she could have lost the governor's race was by means of a mass…

Letter: Republicans nuclear war

So, Republican Paul Gosar wants to investigate General Mark Milley, the United States Chief of Staff, calling him a "traitor". General Milley,…

Letter: Death Penalty Bias

County Attorney Laura Conover is right to urge that Governor Katie Hobbs’ study of Arizona’s death penalty should be expanded to evaluate bias…

