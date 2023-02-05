A letter writer in the 1/31 edition of the Star took issue with Tucson's homeless population, describing them as "not Tucsonans or contributing members of our community, but opportunists." Such thinking requires me to be honest, because I, too, am not a Tucsonan. I'm a Minnesotan who spends about 4 months a year in Tucson. I, too, am an opportunist, which you'll understand immediately if you'll look at a weather map. I suppose I might be a contributing member of the community because my wife and I spend money here. Does that qualify us? I'm not really sure, but perhaps it might. Finally, though, I would much rather think of Tucson's homeless population as human beings who need and deserve food, clothing, and shelter, no matter what turn of fate has created their current circumstances. I hope and pray that others are of the same mind.