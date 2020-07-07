Letter: "What's Going on Downtown?"

Re: the July 5 article "Romero's racism charge against blue line only adds more fuel to the fire in Tucson."
"You can’t turn the streets and City Hall into a canvas for political views but say only certain views are acceptable."
That's one of the smartest things I've ever seen printed in the Star. It seems simple doesn't it? As a retired local police officer (different state), who has witnessed/experienced a career full of local political performances, I'm not sure why the people (person) downtown have such a hard time lately navigating the issues. City Attorney Rankin seems to grasp it pretty clearly. Guess he should have been consulted a little earlier, especially with regards to using city hall as a billboard. I was a little surprised/relieved that the resignation of Chief Magnus was not accepted. Luckily, Manager Ortega's wise deliberation prevailed. Someone really needs to take charge downtown. I mean, "someone ELSE" needs to take charge.
John Babiarz
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!