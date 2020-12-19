 Skip to main content
Letter: WHAT'S GOOD FOR THE GOOSE . . .
Displaying what appears to be a loss of touch with reality, on December 4, LD-11 State Rep. Mark Finchem claimed on Steve Bannon’s internet show that “between 62 and 67 percent of Arizonans voted for the president." Unfortunately for Finchem, our Republican governor certified that Trump actually got 49.06% of the vote. Finchem appears to have deluded himself into believing the voting tallies are off by 13% to 18%.

Isn't it odd then that Finchem hasn’t questioned the much closer results of the voting for LD-11 representatives? In that 3-way race, a mere 4.6% of votes separated the top and bottom vote getters (Bret Roberts, 34.7%; Finchem, 34.4%; and Felipe Perez, 30.1%). If Finchem truly believed election results were 13% to 18% off, he’d have to consider that perhaps he or Roberts lost and Felipe Perez may have won.

Apparently, Finchem's fantasy doesn't extend to the idea that what's good for the goose is good for the gander.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

