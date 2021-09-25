 Skip to main content
Letter: What's in Your Wallet?
Letter: What's in Your Wallet?

It is imperative that every Arizonan have these three cards in their wallet; Drivers License / Govt ID, Health Insurance Card and most important...Your Voters Registration Card. Our county recorders office has the most user friendly website in existence. Go to recorder.pima.gov and find out all you need to know on how to vote in our county. Having your Voter Registration Card is the only way to combat the attack from the republican legislature on our voting rights. Whatever repressive rules they pass, you must fight back. Make sure your Voter Registration information is current and accurate on your card. It is a guaranteed win over repressive voter tactics. Don't let the legislature scare you off from voting. No matter what they do, having an accurate and current Voter Registration Card is the right weapon to protect our democracy. What's in your wallet?

Richard Bechtold

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

