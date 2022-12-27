Letter: What's Really Important in Tucson

We've seen the letters about the Russian prisoner exchange, the polarization of our politics, homelessness and climate change but let's talk about what's really important to the greater Tucson metro area.

Why in the world do we have multiple processes for left-turn lights? We've got leading left-turn arrow, trailing left-turn arrows and those idiotic accident-waiting-to-happen flashing yellow left-turn arrows. I have always questioned the rationale for multiple approaches to this potentially dangerous driving maneuver.

Who's the czar for metro Tucson traffic that can explain the thinking here? Pima county, RTA, the city of Tucson?

Stop the madness, let's pick one.

Mark Patterson

Oro Valley