 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What's Really Important in Tucson

  • Comments

We've seen the letters about the Russian prisoner exchange, the polarization of our politics, homelessness and climate change but let's talk about what's really important to the greater Tucson metro area.

Why in the world do we have multiple processes for left-turn lights? We've got leading left-turn arrow, trailing left-turn arrows and those idiotic accident-waiting-to-happen flashing yellow left-turn arrows. I have always questioned the rationale for multiple approaches to this potentially dangerous driving maneuver.

Who's the czar for metro Tucson traffic that can explain the thinking here? Pima county, RTA, the city of Tucson?

Stop the madness, let's pick one.

Mark Patterson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

People are also reading…

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Winterhaven Gone Wild!

Letter: Winterhaven Gone Wild!

Winterhaven Gone Wild!!! Trolleys, diesel/gas jeeps pulling wagons, party bikes encouraging drinking, food court with picnic tables, Hot choco…

Letter: My American Dream

Letter: My American Dream

Juan Ciscomani will soon be our US House District 6 Representative. Mr. Ciscomani won this election with a narrow victory over Kirsten Engle, …

Letter: New GOP Tradition

Letter: New GOP Tradition

Over the past few decades, it has become a tradition for winners to say, “I’m going to Disneyland!” Now, it seem, the GOP is beginning a new t…

Letter: ESG

Letter: ESG

Students want the school to divest stocks that support fossil fuels. All of the students? 10%? 5%? 1%? I’d like to suggest they live in housin…

Letter: The Best Clown Car Ever

Letter: The Best Clown Car Ever

Hamadeh wants to be our attorney general but does not know how to file a lawsuit. Masters loses soundly so he is named to a Republican steerin…

Letter: Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Letter: Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Democrats were elated when Kyrsten Sinema become senator. Shortly thereafter when seeing her vote for big pharma and tax cuts for the wealthy,…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News