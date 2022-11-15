Letter: What's the point of finger pointing

More important, however, is the nature of some signs I have seen. It's bad enough that so much electioneering these days is negative. Many of the street signs during this election have also been negative! I can mute my TV or radio or I can skip an ad in a newspaper or magazine but I cannot close my eyes while I'm driving and the signs are usually on the side of the road. The reason politicos put up signs used to be to get name recognition. Now the current attempt is to blame an opposing candidate for a specific problem.