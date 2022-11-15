Letter: What's the point of finger pointing

Now that the election is over, will the candidates please take down their signs? Although they are allowed 15 days, the sooner the better.
More important, however, is the nature of some signs I have seen. It's bad enough that so much electioneering these days is negative. Many of the street signs during this election have also been negative! I can mute my TV or radio or I can skip an ad in a newspaper or magazine but I cannot close my eyes while I'm driving and the signs are usually on the side of the road. The reason politicos put up signs used to be to get name recognition. Now the current attempt is to blame an opposing candidate for a specific problem.
Most of the issues facing the voters today are much more complex than a one word accusation. Our system of governance is not served by reducing these issues to a fleeting glance at a 10-word sign.
Cynthia Soffrrin
People are also reading…
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.