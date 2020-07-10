Letter: What's up with Mark Kelly?

March and April when the COVID-19 was really kicking in nationwide, Democrat Senate candidate Mark Kelly was running anti "big pharma PAC" commercials all over TV. I think it was a disaster. Right when these same pharmaceutical companies are rushing to develop therapeutics and vaccines to save lives. Then stories came out about Kelly's failed space venture here and the loss of Pima county tax payer's monies. Since then he has pretty much disappeared. Let's face it, if Kelly were not married to Gabby Giffords, he would not be a candidate for Senate. He essentially is running off her name association. Kelly has raked in millions in donations from out of state donors. Is he now playing "Hiden' Biden's" basement game so as to avoid public questioning and scrutiny, like as to whether he supports legalizing marijuana that will be on the voting ballot, whether he agrees with AZ state Senators in criminalizing AR15 possession, the "cancel" culture, and whether America is a racist country? Where is Kelly?
Al Ruiz
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
