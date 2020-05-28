Letter: What's up with Pima CC's 15.8% admin increase?
View Comments

Letter: What's up with Pima CC's 15.8% admin increase?

Recently The Arizona Daily Star printed the Pima Community College budget for the fiscal year 2021.

It does not take a college graduate to notice that Pima CC administrative costs are rising $6 million in one year or 15.8%.

During this time of economic hardship when tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs, the increase seems out of line.

Can someone explain?

Peter Bakke

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News