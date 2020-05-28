Letter: What's up with Pima CC's 15.8% admin increase?

Recently The Arizona Daily Star printed the Pima Community College budget for the fiscal year 2021.
It does not take a college graduate to notice that Pima CC administrative costs are rising $6 million in one year or 15.8%.
During this time of economic hardship when tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs, the increase seems out of line.
Can someone explain?
Peter Bakke
Northwest side
