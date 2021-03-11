 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Whats wrong with Public School?
View Comments

Letter: Whats wrong with Public School?

  • Comments

Re: the March 8 article "School choice helps essential workers provide care to the Tucson community."

I understand why the Tax Credit Program is essential; people rely on programs like that. However, coming from a person with struggling experience, programs like that choose specific candidates to help out. This family wants to use tax funds on a private school, but if they can't afforded any private schools, there would be nothing wrong with them sending their children to a public school. Public schools use funds to expand and become equal to private schools. In this article, Amanda, the mother, states, “...there is always a way to make private school possible.” This statement doesn’t fit with me. Her children can go to a public school which would have done the same justice as any school. Going to private schools is expensive; Instead of making high class private schools, people should focus on funding more to public schools.

Gyselle Mungaray

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Local-issues

Letter: I'm insulted

Two writers in the March 3rd Star complained about Arizona trying to straighten out this voting mess. One complains he’s too old and can’t fin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News