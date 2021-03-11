Letter: Whats wrong with Public School?

Re: the March 8 article "School choice helps essential workers provide care to the Tucson community."
I understand why the Tax Credit Program is essential; people rely on programs like that. However, coming from a person with struggling experience, programs like that choose specific candidates to help out. This family wants to use tax funds on a private school, but if they can't afforded any private schools, there would be nothing wrong with them sending their children to a public school. Public schools use funds to expand and become equal to private schools. In this article, Amanda, the mother, states, “...there is always a way to make private school possible.” This statement doesn’t fit with me. Her children can go to a public school which would have done the same justice as any school. Going to private schools is expensive; Instead of making high class private schools, people should focus on funding more to public schools.
Gyselle Mungaray
South side
