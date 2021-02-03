 Skip to main content
Letter: WHATS WRONG WITH THE ARIZONA GOP?
Letter: WHATS WRONG WITH THE ARIZONA GOP?

Doesnt the Arizona Gop realize they are the laughing stock of tha nation??

First it was the repeated attempts by republican state leaders led by Kelli Ward to prevent the certification of Arizona electoral college results in presidential election including multiple frivolous lawsuits that were summarily thrown out of court; next it was the outrageous instigation and incitement of a violent seditious mob attack on Capitol on Jan 6 by congessional reps Andy Biggs and Paul Gozar; next it was the censuring of Cindy McCain and former Senator Flake for daing to support a democrat for president instead of the populist demagogue Trump in 2020 election; and most recently, it is efforts by state Republicans to increase voter suppression with the bill HB 2369 that requires every mail in vote to be notarized. When does GOP realize they are losing the young, the educated, women and minority groups in this state for a good reason? They are completely out of touch with reality and need to awaken from their stupor.

Marilyn Orenstein

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

