Letter: What's Wrong with This Picture ?

The article by Howard Fisher, Capitol Media Service, on Tuesday, May 10th on

lawyers who opposed Proposition 208 wanting to be paid by us the Arizona taxpayers, unbelievable.

As you know, Proposition 208 was passed into law by Arizona taxpayers. It would address many of the needs of our Arizona School System. It was approved by Judge Hannah on the local level but overturned by the Arizona Supreme Court.

Now the lawyers who fought against Proposition 208 want us taxpayers to pay their legal fees which is close to 1 million.

Way to go, Arizona Supreme Court. You helped those who could afford it to save on taxes and kept the Arizona School at the bottom of the 50 states. Is it true Arizona politicians will do anything to save on taxes? Sad to say for our children, it is true.

Tom Christian

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

