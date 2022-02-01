Letter: What's wrong with this picture

Once again I find myself amazed at the craziness that pervades Arizona politics. In the January 14th edition of the Star, the headline reads, "Bill would cut tax on gun sales to zero." A state legislator feels guns, like food, are necessities. In that same section of the paper, another headline read, "Dad arrested in accidental shooting of son,2. It seems like these same conservative advocates for unlimited gun rights also advocate for removing books that they deem unfit from school libraries. Why do we want to protect our children from ideas and differing points of view, but are unwilling to protect them from gun violence?
Mary Zimmerman
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.