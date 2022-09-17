 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: When a poll is not a poll

  • Comments

On September 8, 2022, I received a call from caller ID "CMS Polling." As a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the American Evaluation Association, I was shocked by what ensued. A number of very leading questions were asked of the form "What if my oppponent..." followed by language that was clearly character assassination, "would you vote for him." No facts, context, quotes. Hypotheticals. Only at the end was it revealed that the "poll" was sponsored by Mark Finchem supporters. The APA has an intervention called "prebunking", to help recognize misinformation. In that spirit, I advise if the pollster does not clearly at the outset state who sponsors them, hang up or walk away. Identification and sponsorship at the outset is in the code of ethics of legitimate enterprises. If leading questions about an opponent are negative, the interviewer is relying on a time-honored cognitive bias called "risk aversion," to distract from their own platform and undercut anything positive you might later learn about their opponent.

Beatrice Krauss

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

