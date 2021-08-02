Letter: When did we see you … and did not minister to you?

Our world is splitting apart personally, socially, economically, and politically like the continental drift, but much faster. The split is found within individuals, families, communities, and nations and between families, communities, and nations. The divide affects how we conduct our own and shared lives, eventually to benefit all people peaceably or just a few by all means. Scholars can cite causes and consequences; but if we take the sayings attributed to a Jewish carpenter of long ago (Matthew 25: 31-46) seriously, our problem is rooted in how each of us, hence also each group of humans at every scale, treat the other individuals and groups. Our treatment of others differs in gradation between caring for those who are less fortunate and caring for no-one but the self or selves. Please try “loving your neighbor as yourself” in everything you do from buying to voting before it is too late.
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
