 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: When did we see you … and did not minister to you?
View Comments

Letter: When did we see you … and did not minister to you?

  • Comments

Our world is splitting apart personally, socially, economically, and politically like the continental drift, but much faster. The split is found within individuals, families, communities, and nations and between families, communities, and nations. The divide affects how we conduct our own and shared lives, eventually to benefit all people peaceably or just a few by all means. Scholars can cite causes and consequences; but if we take the sayings attributed to a Jewish carpenter of long ago (Matthew 25: 31-46) seriously, our problem is rooted in how each of us, hence also each group of humans at every scale, treat the other individuals and groups. Our treatment of others differs in gradation between caring for those who are less fortunate and caring for no-one but the self or selves. Please try “loving your neighbor as yourself” in everything you do from buying to voting before it is too late.

Ke Chiang Hsieh

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No Mask Mandate

So the governor and our director of health don't see the need for mask mandates as COVID-19 rises. We can address this with vaccines. Please t…

Local-issues

Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…

Local-issues

Letter: Train to Phoenix

I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News