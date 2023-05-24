I live in central Tucson and travel east to teach. I hate the red light runners on left turns; they are not even turning on a yellow light, they are turning on a red. Those with a green light have to wait for them. It happens at every major intersection in Tucson. What is most infuriating is that the police do it too! It happened twice to me this week: at 22nd and Craycroft, and Broadway and Craycroft. I have witnessed it at other intersections, but twice in one week?! I would love to say they were going after the last red light runner, but they were not. TPD should set an example for their driving citizens. Can we bring back the traffic cameras, please? Driving in Tucson is scary!