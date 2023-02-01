 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: When Freedom Is Anything But

Does anyone see the hypocrisy that the “Defending Freedom” law firm, based in Scottsdale, is suing to prevent a woman’s right to a safe, legal abortion using a proven medication? You can’t make this stuff up. Whose freedom is most at stake here?

The abortion pill is safe and effective. It enables a woman to make the most difficult decision of her life in consultation with her doctor and in the privacy of her home. The only alternative is surgical abortion, which is invasive, adds risk, and is unavailable to many women. This is not the business of the church or the government.

“Defending Freedom” is anything but.

Laurie Cantillo

Northeast side

