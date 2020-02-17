Letter: When Will Local Grocers Obey The Law
View Comments

Letter: When Will Local Grocers Obey The Law

Local grocery stores continue to ignore Arizona law that people are not allowed to take the pets, only those that are true service dogs may enter.

Fry's, Bashas, Safeway/Albertsons and worst offender, Wal-Mart grocers will do nothing.

Posted on their entrance doors is the Arizona law but people bring their pets in.

They don't want to offend the customer. So? What about people who are allergic or scared of dogs?

Stiff fines need to be given to the store and the customers. They need to be stopped.

John Bartlett

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Aerial fireworks

When reading my morning paper Thursday, I see where a Republican Senator from Sierra Vista wants to allow the residents of Pima and Maricopa C…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News