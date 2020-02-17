Letter: When Will Local Grocers Obey The Law

Local grocery stores continue to ignore Arizona law that people are not allowed to take the pets, only those that are true service dogs may enter.
Fry's, Bashas, Safeway/Albertsons and worst offender, Wal-Mart grocers will do nothing.
Posted on their entrance doors is the Arizona law but people bring their pets in.
They don't want to offend the customer. So? What about people who are allergic or scared of dogs?
Stiff fines need to be given to the store and the customers. They need to be stopped.
John Bartlett
Northwest side
