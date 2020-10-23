 Skip to main content
Letter: WHEN YOUR AN OLD WOMAN IN AMERICA
Letter: WHEN YOUR AN OLD WOMAN IN AMERICA

Please Let Janice Fingado, Who Wrote That Column In The Arizona Daily Star On October 21st - About Her Eye Medication Going From $40 To $200 - That There Are Other Options, With Canadian Pharmacies ...

Yes, You Need A Prescription - But My Wife's Flovent Inhaler, Which Were $200 + Here, For 1 Inhaler - Were Available Thru Canadian Pharmacies For $183 / For 3 Inhalers, Exact Same Medication. This Is $61 Each, Instead Of $200 Each.

Yes, Lead Times Are More - Up To 6 Weeks, But The Reduced Prices Make The Impossible/Possible & Make Chronic Medical Conditions More Manageable

Mark Lasater

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

