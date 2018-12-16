I recently contacted the Arizona Automobile Dealers Association, the Arizona Independent Automobile Dealers Association, and the National Automobile Dealers Association to get their take on the new $32 vehicle registration fee and what if anything they planned to do to fight the increased fee. After a week, I have not heard back from any of them.
Larry Van Tuyl, who runs the Berkshire Hathaway Automotive Group after he sold his 28 dealerships to the firm in 2014, was the source of a half million dollar donation to Gov. Doug Ducey's re-election campaign, so he obviously does not care about about the increase. There are plenty of other great car dealerships in neighboring states that are only a few hours away to purchase vehicles. If enough Arizonan's buy their vehicles out of state, then maybe that will send a message to the Arizona car dealers to do something about the increased fee.
Jerry Divijak
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.