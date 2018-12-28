Unemployment supposedly is very low so why can't I get a job? I am a 17 year old high school senior at City High School, with volunteer experience in working with people and helping with animals. I am responsible and reliable and willing to work in any field. Yet, after applying at many businesses over the last few months, I continue to be unemployed. Why? I've noticed most businesses have workers twice my age doing what is generally considered a "starter" job. Is this my future?
Sage Mitchell
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.