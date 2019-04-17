Re: The April 6 article "Grandmother accused in fatal shootings of twin boys, 8."

Jaden Webb, 8 yrs old, twin Brother, Jordon Webb 8 yrs. Where are the so called Christian faithful who oppose abortion? This murder was done by their own Grandma. Were is the disgust, and Christian judgement? Two innocent 8 year olds, they weren't given a chance. RIP boy's your better off with your Mom and GOD. He Cares and really Love's you both. I am disgusted with these Hypocrites in this Country!

David E Leon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments