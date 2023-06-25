I was struck by the article regarding the DucyContainerWall that cost Arizona taxpayers roughly $200 million to construct & then take down in order to 'send a message to Washington'. Far be it from me to question the $100,000 daily charge per work crew - not my wheelhouse. Equally interesting that the outfit hired to do this work come from our neighboring state Florida. Reminds me of those clever Cyber Ninjas that the Arizona Republican Party doing business as the Arizona House & Senate hired to pretend to audit our election likewise crawled out of FL. What a coincidence that the renowned ‘I take the 5th Amendment’ US Senator (R) from Florida Rick Scott was visiting our very border and sharing more of his good ideas with our ice cream salesman acting as Governor prior to this. If not woke at least these folks (us) should be awake.