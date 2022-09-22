 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Where did the puzzles and comics go?

I subscribe to the Arizona Daily Star for two reasons: the local news and the puzzles on the comics pages. The national news that you print is generally two days late and largely incomplete. Many people get their national news from other sources these days, so there is no reason to subscribe to your paper for that. I used to thoroughly enjoy sitting down to do the 2 crosswords, the 2 sudoku’s and the scramble every day. Now that has all been cut by half, as have the comics. You are heavy on sports coverage but have taken away a major source of enjoyment for the rest of us. There’s not much reason to continue to subscribe.

Helen Mitchell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

