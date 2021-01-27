Letter: Where Do I Go To Be Censured

How embarrassing. When I moved to Arizona my Bay Area friends were more than dubious. I promised to do whatever I could to turn the State at least purple. This year proved that there is change, and, for the best. And, now, a spanking new embarrassment, censures!!!! Just when I thought that there is a fair degree of sanity here, boom, a major step backwards. As residents here there should be some way to censure the Arizona GOP, ideal dreaming, alas. For now, I’m concentrating on our brand new and totally improved administration, that’s a whole bunch of very good news. So, if McCain is being censured, sign me onto that list.
Binky Luckhurst
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.