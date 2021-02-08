Letter: Where do I sign up for to be censured?

Arizona's GOP party censured Governor Ducey, former Senator Jeff Flake, and Cindy McCain during their annual meeting. How do you get on that list? What the Republicans meant as an act of punishment, I view as a badge of courage. I know that I'm a "big-hearted liberal", but maybe some local members of the GOP could be disgusted with my comments and take it to the heads of the party so I could get censored too. I would be proud to stand alongside two out of the three of these Arizonans. I can understand censoring Ducey with his great efforts to curb Covid-19 in our state.
Seems to me that the GOP party has been drinking some weird Kool aide. They do know Trump's done, right? No amount of hot air coming from the former president (thank God) is going to get him re-elected. I believe he, and those Arizona Republicans committed sedition and should be held accountable for their actions in the Capital riot.
Stephen Makielski
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.