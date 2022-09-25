Letter: Where have you gone, Baseball?

First the Star eliminated the comics and supplemented with junk. Then the Star committed the biggest sin of all: You eliminated baseball from Thursday, September 22nd's edition. As far as we know, despite how the Diamondbacks may attempt to play the game, Arizona still has major league baseball. Readers don't want to read only about golf and football. How can the powers that be at the Star possibly think eliminating America's sport is appropriate!
DON BENJAMIN
Foothills
