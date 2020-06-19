Letter: Where is Ducey during Arizona's COVID crisis?

Dear Governor Ducey: While visiting friends in New Mexico, we were able to get tested at a drive-through hospital location. No wait, no problems; all they needed to see was an ID and insurance card, and the results will be on line in 72 hours. Now that we have had this experience, we see that it is completely disgraceful that you have not invested in an all-out testing program. You refuse even to wear a mask at public events, and the misinformation just keeps flowing from your office (as of this morning, Arizona continues to be one of the most dangerous states in the country). It is time for you to support an all-out testing program, and to provide stronger leadership on basic protections such as wearing masks in public. Our messages to your office have gone unanswered, and Arizonans simply cannot wait any longer while more people die due to your inaction.
Don & Mima Falk
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
