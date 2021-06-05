Letter: Where is everybody?

I have read so many Letters to the Editor about the ridiculous and embarrassing ballot audit currently being conducted. It occurred to me that with so many people upset by this dishonest folly, taking the time to express their outrage and expressing amazement that it is even happening, why was it allowed this to happen in the first place? More letters are against it than for, so why didn't the people in power who represent this majority, allow this process? Are our Representatives so weak, partisan and ignorant, or just scared about losing their jobs (which is to represent us honestly) in the next election? Where are all the people who know this to be wrong but are too weak to stop it from ever starting?
Christie Cummins
Midtown
