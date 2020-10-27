Letter: Where is McSally on the census?

Can someone please explain why our (albeit appointed) Senator McSally is not actively lobbying on behalf of we the people of Arizona re the premature ending of the census. An accurate census can only do the state good in terms of federal funds, representation in the House, etc. Did she not hear there is a pandemic going on? If she has so little regard for the people of Arizona perhaps she should consider moving to Texas where the Governor is more active in suppressing the vote. Did she not take an oath (again) to uphold the US Constitution. I am another disgusted registered Republican.
Michael Judd
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
