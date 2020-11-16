Letter: Where is our Mayor?

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, yet invites certain guests to attend.
Our Right to Petition our Government of our Grievances has been trampled by Mayor Romero. Sure, you may send an email to the Clerk announcing your position on an Agenda item; but what if they don't read it and delete it? After all, it is a public record and should be maintained and entered in to the record. It is time to recall Mayor Regina Romero.
Ken Rineer
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!