Letter: Where is Star's election coverage?

Paraphrasing Tim Steller’s Aug. 3 column, "Festival of Democracy gone these days."

Remember when the day after Election Day really felt like a festival of the free press?

There was a buzz of excitement at the front door as we retrieved the newspaper. There was a feeling that, win or lose, we would find the election results and see them as something important and affirming together.

The days of the festival of the free press are over.

And it isn’t just early deadlines that sapped the excitement.

It’s the deep suspicion, fear and rage that the Arizona Daily Star has surrendered its free press responsibility.

While the emphasis here is on “press," the Star failed to provide timely results online, too. At midmorning Wednesday, tucson.com had no vote tallies to speak of, and the story on the Republican governor's race wrongly said which candidate led.

Shraddha Hilda Oropeza

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

