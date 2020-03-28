Letter: Where is the Governor?

Arizona needs a leader for a governor. Someone who is strong, bold and in public to lead us during the COVID-19. A person that is visible and in person leading us to not be in fear for the future. A leader that is visible in the media making policy in person and not through a paid mouth piece, a spokesman. Where can we find the governor, is he hiding in a closed ice cream store, behind a curtain, or attending a Chamber of Commerce function? He should take a lesson from the governor of New York state. Be public governor. Either lead boldly, follow great leaders or get out of the way.
Where will Arizona find you Doug Ducey, in front, following, or out of the way?
Kenn Block
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!