Just In

Letter: Where is the Governor?
View Comments

Letter: Where is the Governor?

Arizona needs a leader for a governor. Someone who is strong, bold and in public to lead us during the COVID-19. A person that is visible and in person leading us to not be in fear for the future. A leader that is visible in the media making policy in person and not through a paid mouth piece, a spokesman. Where can we find the governor, is he hiding in a closed ice cream store, behind a curtain, or attending a Chamber of Commerce function? He should take a lesson from the governor of New York state. Be public governor. Either lead boldly, follow great leaders or get out of the way.

Where will Arizona find you Doug Ducey, in front, following, or out of the way?

Kenn Block

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News