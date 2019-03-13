Take a good look at the jaguar picture in the 3/13 paper --it may be the last jaguar we ever see in AZ. The ocelots will also be gone and what other wildlife?
The Santa Ritas are the most beautiful of the mountains surrounding Tucson. Having camped there some years ago, near a running stream, I saw several deer and eight coatimundis in single file, tails held high, walk thru our camp. The drives all around there are scenic and beautiful. Once the mine goes in, the natural beauty, clear water and wildlife will disappear. Why are there no protesters demonstrating against this destruction? Living in Madison WI in the 60's, I was one of hundreds of protesters who came out for causes with great impact. Do we want destruction and ugliness in place of natural beauty? Do your part to stop this mine!
Jacque Ramsey
Oro Valley
