Letter: Where is the rioting and looting after PCSO Deputy kills unarmed white man?

In January, unarmed 19 year old white guy Bradley Lewis, a new Army recruit, holding a key fob, was shot and killed in front of his grandparents' home in Tucson. Deputy Gilbert Caudillo stated he mistook the key fob for a gun. There was no video recording of the incident because PCSO Deputies do not wear body cams. The new Pima County Prosecutor will not be prosecuting the deputy. Where are the protests, rioting and looting of businesses over the killing of a white man by the police? Statistics show 457 whites were killed by police last year versus 241 blacks, and 169 Latinos. Why is the killing of Mr. Lewis not on the national news media, with pundits asking why he could not have been tasered or shot in the leg? Where are the demands that PCSO wear body cams? Where are the chants in the streets of "White Lives Matter"? Lewis was wanted by police for criminal activity, but so were George Floyd and Daunte Wright.
Tomas Ortega
North side
