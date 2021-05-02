 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Where is the rioting and looting after PCSO Deputy kills unarmed white man?
View Comments

Letter: Where is the rioting and looting after PCSO Deputy kills unarmed white man?

  • Comments

In January, unarmed 19 year old white guy Bradley Lewis, a new Army recruit, holding a key fob, was shot and killed in front of his grandparents' home in Tucson. Deputy Gilbert Caudillo stated he mistook the key fob for a gun. There was no video recording of the incident because PCSO Deputies do not wear body cams. The new Pima County Prosecutor will not be prosecuting the deputy. Where are the protests, rioting and looting of businesses over the killing of a white man by the police? Statistics show 457 whites were killed by police last year versus 241 blacks, and 169 Latinos. Why is the killing of Mr. Lewis not on the national news media, with pundits asking why he could not have been tasered or shot in the leg? Where are the demands that PCSO wear body cams? Where are the chants in the streets of "White Lives Matter"? Lewis was wanted by police for criminal activity, but so were George Floyd and Daunte Wright.

Tomas Ortega

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Not on our dime!

Like David Fitzsimmons, I too lived through the interesting times of Ev Mecham as Governor of the state! We were happy to see Ev vanish into t…

Local-issues

Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News