Letter: Where is the Star's reporting on insurgent threat?

Insurrectionists led by Arizona residents and, as has been credibly reported, by Arizona members of Congress, announce plans to extend their rebellion to state capitols at inauguration. Nine days later and less than five days before the federal executive transition, the Star has published zero articles on plans for security at the Arizona State Capitol and other potential target locations.
Granted, Trump-inspired threats to journalists are real. Yet the public deserves, and the Fourth Estate has the duty to provide, candid threat assessments and at least a broad-strokes understanding of contingency plans being prepared by accountable state, county and local officials at this critical moment.
Duane Ediger
West side
