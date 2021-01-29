 Skip to main content
Letter: Where is the Vaccine?
If you think Arizona is doing a poor job at getting Covid19 vaccine into people’s arms, you’re right. Vaccination appointments are seemingly as rare as Willy Wonka's golden tickets and yet Arizona is 47th out of all US states in the percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered. Out of the 797,550 doses distributed to Arizona so far, 303,899 have been administered, for a percentage of 38.1. (New Mexico is ranked #4 at 64.4%.) The explanation for this? Who knows? Governor Ducey is mostly absent from the conversation. You’d think with 8,099 Covid19 cases reported today and 229 deaths (for contrast – Minnesota had 1,270 new cases and 32 deaths), and a test positivity rate of 14%, getting people vaccinated would be a priority. The citizens of Arizona need information, action, and leadership from our governor. We’re not getting it.

Cheryl Blackford

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

