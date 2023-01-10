Letter: Where My Social Security Raise Went

As an older person receiving Social Security, I was so pleased when I finally received my 8.7% COLA. But where did it go, in 2022 I paid $956.31 more for groceries so it was almost gone before I even received it as the monthly cost of my groceries only goes up not down. My Cable bill increased $9.84 a month for the 2023 new year. TEP wants an 11.7% increase in September 2023. Southwest Gas wants a 6.7% increase in my monthly bill in Jun 2023. The city of Tucson is also looking at a water rate increase for its customers.
There we have it; my COLA is gone for the price increases in food and cable TV. I did not even mention the price gouging going on by American gas companies and refineries or the increased cost of medication outside of insulin. The United States of America, Capitalism at its finest.
Nancy Phillips
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.