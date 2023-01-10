Letter: Where My Social Security Raise Went

As an older person receiving Social Security, I was so pleased when I finally received my 8.7% COLA. But where did it go, in 2022 I paid $956.31 more for groceries so it was almost gone before I even received it as the monthly cost of my groceries only goes up not down. My Cable bill increased $9.84 a month for the 2023 new year. TEP wants an 11.7% increase in September 2023. Southwest Gas wants a 6.7% increase in my monthly bill in Jun 2023. The city of Tucson is also looking at a water rate increase for its customers.