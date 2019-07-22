When I drive in Tucson and see constant Red Light runners and right turns on Red without a stop, I ask myself. "Where are our Law Enforcement Officers?" In the past 2-3 years I have never seen a Sheriff or Police Officer stationed at our most dangerous intersections catching red light runners and turns on red without stopping. Where are you??
Why is not easy to post law enforcement officers at our major intersections, and issue citations that just might save someone's life. Why not a constant rotation of officers at our major intersections covering over time the
most accident prone intersections. And,"Why oh Why" did Tucson go to the blinking left turn yellow lights encouraging folks to dart across traffic lanes to save a few seconds. Have our Tucson traffic control folks visited Phoenix where turns at most intersections are turn only on green arrow. Wake up Tucson, we have a very lax group of law enforcement and traffic control folks that are not doing their job.
BOB RATLEDGE
Foothills
