Letter: WHERE OH WHERE HAS ALL THE TOILET PAPER GONE! WHO IS HOARDING ALL OF IT?
View Comments

Letter: WHERE OH WHERE HAS ALL THE TOILET PAPER GONE! WHO IS HOARDING ALL OF IT?

Seeing as no one is brave enough to handle this topic, guess I will! We are senior citizens and there always was enough toilet paper to go around before the coronavirus. There are no more people and we are not using “more of it—I don’t believe.” So why is there no toilet paper to be found?

As senior citizens, we do not want to go into the stores, so we ordered delivery. We received only about one-half of the order. So, we ordered pick up and got most of the order. However, IF we want toilet paper, we must go “into the store to pick it up!” Why? We are senior citizens and do not want to go into the store! What don’t the stores understand about that? So, can someone tell us senior citizens WHY we must go into the store just to get toilet paper?

Sandra Fatovich

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Local-issues

Letter: Safety On The Loop

This is to thank Marcy Tigerman for her letter in today's Arizona Star. I would like to add a comment, directed toward the hotshot cyclists wh…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News