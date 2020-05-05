Letter: WHERE OH WHERE HAS ALL THE TOILET PAPER GONE! WHO IS HOARDING ALL OF IT?

Seeing as no one is brave enough to handle this topic, guess I will! We are senior citizens and there always was enough toilet paper to go around before the coronavirus. There are no more people and we are not using “more of it—I don’t believe.” So why is there no toilet paper to be found?
As senior citizens, we do not want to go into the stores, so we ordered delivery. We received only about one-half of the order. So, we ordered pick up and got most of the order. However, IF we want toilet paper, we must go “into the store to pick it up!” Why? We are senior citizens and do not want to go into the store! What don’t the stores understand about that? So, can someone tell us senior citizens WHY we must go into the store just to get toilet paper?
Sandra Fatovich
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
